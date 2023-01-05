Oppong Nkrumah gives full scholarship to brilliant but needy student in his constituency

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Information Minister and the beneficiary

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has awarded a full scholarship to a brilliant student in his constituency.

Remember Serwaa, the young lady from my constituency with a stellar WASSCE pass who couldn’t take up last year’s University admission due to financial constraints?

Well, she has just been admitted to 2 Universities this academic year.



The Oppong Nkrumah Education and Skills Development Fund, with your support, has just given her a full scholarship for her 4 year university education.



Our student advisors have also helped her choose one of the universities and will support her with internship and mentorship during her four year education.



Congratulations girl!!!!



Make OA proud.