Oppong Nkrumah not corrupt – A-Plus

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information

Maverick political activist A-Plus has extolled the public service attributes of Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah saying the former broadcaster is not corrupt.

“Kojo is not corrupt; I can say that because I know. But I can’t speak for the future,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.



A-Plus however noted the Information Minister has not acknowledged his support for him during his parliamentary 2016 campaign.



“Politicians do not respect and they’re very ungrateful. I do not mince words and if I see Oppong Nkrumah, I’ll tell him to his face that he’s ungrateful.”



He added, “when he was campaigning to be MP, I went to Ofoase Ayirebi to campaign for him. When I got there, it was raining but I didn’t want the people to leave so I mounted the stage to campaign for him.”

But the controversial musician said he was disappointed that despite his contribution to Oppong Nkrumah’s victory, the Information Minister described him as a disgruntled NPP member on Happy FM after he criticised the NPP and Akufo-Addo.



A-Plus also dismissed suggestions that the Information Minister used to watch pornographic movies in his house.



“I’ve never said that Oppong Nkrumah came to my house to watch porn…I never mentioned anybody’s name.”