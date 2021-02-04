Oppong-Nkrumah opens up on gay allegations and affair with older women

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister-designate

When everyone thought the allegations of pornography projecting, homosexuality, sleeping with people’s wives, including having sexual affairs with a top lady in President Akufo-Addo’s office have died, Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has finally explained his side of the story resurrecting the matter all over again.

The then Information Minister, became the object of serious speculations on all social media platforms led by social media influencer Kwame APlus after he sarcastically addressed NDC MP John Abdulai Jinapor as ‘Papa no’.



NDC supporters on social media descended on him for what they believe to be a jab at John Dramani Mahama, the alleged sugar daddy at the centre of the fight between Slay Queens Tracey Boakye and MzBel.



Kwame A-APlus alleged the young minister was sleeping with the wife of a presidential advisor and that he comes to his (Aplus’) house to watch porn on a projector.



In an interview restreamed by MyNewsGh.com from Citi TV’s Upside Down, for the first time, Oppong Nkrumah responded to the issues one after the other, starting from the allegation of being gay.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said what caused all the allegations to come about was because he mentioned “papano” in parliament which he apologized for. According to him, those attacking him were behaving “as if I said something sacrilegious”



Without mentioning the name of Kwame Aplus, Oppong Nkrumah threw jabs, saying all the attacks were “funny stories”.



“They said I am gay. They said I watch pornography in somebody’s house… with a projector… as I if I don’t have a TV at home … They said I was having affair with older women… that I have taken somebody’s wife … all sorts of funny stories” Oppong Nkrumah said.



Asked by the interviewer, Frema if there was truth in any of them, the minister-designate said it was “absolute falsehoods… absolute falsehoods”.