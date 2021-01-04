Oppong Nkrumah’s justification of journalists’ attacks disappointing – Samson Lardy

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Lawyer and Television personality Samson Lardy Ayenini has expressed disappointment in Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's view on the recent attacks on Journalists.

According to him, the MP who was once a media practitioner should know better instead of asking journalists to practice 'responsible Journalism' to avoid been attacked.



He said: “The most disappointing that I have encountered have had to do with people we thought would be ambassadors of the media because they were in the media and found themselves in government now. But they are suddenly making commentary that suggests that there ought to be a justification for a journalist being attack. We have been told over and again by the Information Ministry that journalists must practice responsible journalism to avoid these attacks. That is an abhorration. It must never be heard”.



He added: “the Constitution gives a mandate and duty to journalists to hold government responsible and accountable to the people. If they are doing that, some of them will make mistakes. That’s why they render apologies and sometimes, people sue them. Some journalists commit outright crimes, let them be taken through the legal process but no one should arrogate to themselves the power to commit physical assault or issue death threats on journalists”.

His comments comes on the back of attacks and threats on the lives of some Journalists in the country including Manasseh Azure, Captain Smart, Afia Pokuaa and many others in recent times.



On his part, Anas Aremeyaw Anas of Tiger Eye PI has also called on the Security agencies in the country to decisively deal with the threats on the lives of Journalists who are been attacked because of the job they do.