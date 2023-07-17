Oprah Winfrey has been huge inspiration to me, I'd like to meet her - Businesswoman Blondy Otu

Oprah Winfrey and Blondy Otu

Ghanaian business magnate Blondy Otu has expressed her desire to meet Oprah Winfrey, the renowned American talk show host and philanthropist.

Blondy, who is the founder and Executive Director of a chain of businesses, including Clutter Solutions by Blondy, IBOWG Real Estate Ltd, Health, Wellness and Beauty hub under the tagline Body and Blondy (BDY), among others, said she would like to meet Oprah Winfrey.



"I am a huge fan of Oprah Winfrey. She is an inspiration to me and to so many other women around the world. I would love to meet her and talk to her about the experiences of women, the prejudices they face as wives, mothers, single mothers and public personalities, among other issues.



"As a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, I believe that we could learn a lot from each other," the business mogul told this reporter.



Blondy a third generation entrepreneur from her mother’s lineage for decades has been deeply involved in the export of African and Carribean foodstuff to African Markets throughout London.



The single mother of two and a devout Christian has consistently assured women folk to keep their head high yet remain humble in service to learn the nitty-gritties of business.

In addition to her spontaneous life coaching abilities, Blondy Otu is also a passionate advocate for women empowerment.



Despite occupying the enviable position as Secretary to Lady Rosa, wife of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, she admonishes individuals, particularly women to learn to serve in any capacity one is entrusted selflessly.



She puts herself out there as a leader ready to mentor young women who are interested in pursuing careers in business, wellness and entrepreneurship.



Blondy believes that meeting Oprah Winfrey would be a great opportunity to learn from one of the most successful women in the world.



"I would love to talk to her about her experiences as a businesswoman and philanthropist. I believe that we could work together to empower women and girls in Ghana and around the world," she said

Blondy Otu considers this declaration as a first step to her dream of meeting the American celebrity.



However, Blondy said she is hopeful that Winfrey will agree to meet with her when she formally puts through an email or call to that effect.



"I am hopeful that Oprah Winfrey will see the value in meeting with me and that she will agree to my request," the visibly excited Blondy added.