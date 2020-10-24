Opticians Association supports School of Dispensing Optics with cash donation

General-Secretary of Opticians Association of Ghana, Frank Ofori presenting a cheque to Mr Boakye

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

The Opticians Association Of Ghana has presented a cheque of GH?10,000 to the School of Dispensing Optics, a health training facility in the Ashanti Region to support its infrastructural drive.

The association also donated 200 pieces of facemasks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.



The team of executives of the association led by the General Secretary, Frank Ofori, presented the cheque and items to the Principal of the school at a short ceremony on the school’s premises.



Other members of the 500-membership association who were present at the ceremony include; National Financial Secretary, Thomas Brusah, Paul Takyi Nkrumah who is the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Sampson Orlando Adimado who is the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Robert Gomashie, Central Regional Secretary, Ashanti Regional Secretary Bright Mensah and Rich Kusi a member of the Association.



Explaining the rationale behind the presentation, the General-Secretary of the Opticians Association of Ghana, Frank Ofori said the association was touched by the plight of the school which was bedeviled with some uncompleted projects and other challenges.



The situation he added, calls for the attention of various stakeholders and the opticians association to offer its widow’s mite,

He said the association would continue to offer its assistance to the school and related sectors.



Mr. Ofori congratulated the management of the school for their efforts at initiating various developmental projects and called on other stakeholders and individuals to come on board and support the school.



Receiving the cheque and masks, the Principal of the School of Dispensing Optics, Mr. Kofi Boakye expressed gratitude to members of the association for their kind gesture which he said, will go a long way to assist in completing some of the ongoing projects for the school of about 400 students.



The Principal said the assistance of co-operate institutions is required to complement their efforts of supporting the government to enhance health care in the country.

