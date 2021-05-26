Opuni reports to court today after being absent last week on medical grounds

Last week, Dr. Opuni was absent from court on medical grounds

The former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni, and two others are expected to move a motion for staying of proceedings today, May 26, 2021, pending notice of appeal against the court’s dismissal of the earlier application of submission of no case.

Opuni was absent from court on medical grounds last week.



Dr Opuni, on May 7 had his submission of no case dismissed and was ordered to mount the docket and open his defence Monday, May 17, but was unavailable.



The issue of his medical report was brought before the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Clemence Jackson Honyernugah, a justice of the Supreme Court, to explain his unavailability to mount the box.



When the case was called, his lawyer Samuel Codjoe told the court that, “my client, (Dr Opuni) is not in court today because of a medical issue.”



According to him, “We have a letter from the University of Ghana Medical Centre evidencing the fact that he has been billed to see the medical specialist” and that explains his absence from court.

Motions



The DPP also drew the court’s attention to the fact that the accused persons have filed a notice of appeal against the dismissal of their submission of no case which was dismissed and a motion for stay of proceedings pending appeal.



She said the returned date has been fixed for May 27.



By court



The trial judge said, “having been served with a copy of the medical report of Dr Opuni, he is excused from attending court today.

The court said, “Counsel for Dr Opuni, A2 and A3 have indicated that they have filed notices of appeal and also a motion for stay of proceedings fixed for May 27.



The court said, both the DPP and counsel for the accused persons had consented to abridge the time for the hearing of the said motions to May 26, 2021, at 10:360 am.



The case is thus scheduled to be heard today, May 26, 2021.