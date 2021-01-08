Oquaye’s defeat: The sins of unknown two should not be visited on a known 138 – Gabby

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has asked members of the governing party to desist from the blame game following the defeat Professor Mike Oquaye suffered in the election to pick a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

During the election in the chamber on Thursday, January 7, former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Bagbin polled 138 votes as against 136 for former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye who is also a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Dome Kwabenya.



Prof Oqauye’s defeat came on the back of the slim majority the NPP is enjoying in parliament.



The NPP’s side in parliament looked confused and heartbroken after the results were announced by the clerk of parliament.



This has also led to accusation and counter-accusation of why the NPP MPs failed to elect the represented from their own party.



But Mr Otchere Darko who is also Former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said “Let us be careful. The sins of an unknown two should not be visited on a known 138.



“The reckless and unsubstantiated allegations must be discouraged. Lessons we must learn for sure and we must forge ahead as a solid group.”

He further said “The people spoke on Dec 7. Their representatives spoke in Parliament on Jan 7. Rt Hon ASK Bagbin is the Speaker of our 8th Parliament.



“ Let us congratulate him and welcome the opportunity this Parliament presents to our democracy.”



See the posts below:





Let us be careful. The sins of an unknown two should not be visited on a known 138. The reckless and unsubstantiated allegations must be discouraged. Lessons we must learn for sure and we must forge ahead as a solid group. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) January 8, 2021