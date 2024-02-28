Oral health just got better with Unilever’s improved Pepsodent charcoal

Berla Mundi in a pose with the newly improved Pepsodent charcoal

Source: Unilever Ghana

Unilever Ghana has once again proven its commitment to better oral health with the launch of an improved version of its innovative and highly sought-after Pepsodent Charcoal brand.

Pepsodent Charcoal made its debut in 2020, marking a significant milestone in oral care innovation. Following the launch of the groundbreaking product, it wasn't long before competitors emerged.



Based on feedback from customers, Unilever took steps to refine and improve its formula for the product.



“The result is our latest iteration, now 10x more potent, offering unmatched teeth whitening and breath freshness, thanks to the inclusion of zinc.



Additionally, we've maintained our commitment to anti-cavity protection, a hallmark of the Pepsodent brand. This enhanced formula is a testament to our commitment to listen, adapt, and deliver superior oral care solutions to our consumers” the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, George Owusu-Ansah said at the launch event of the product on Friday, February 23 in Accra.



According to the MD, this improved Pepsodent Charcoal sets the tone in oral hygiene.



“This remarkable toothpaste has been meticulously crafted by the brilliant minds at Unilever Ghana, renowned for our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

He said the goal of the company is “to always provide our consumers with products that not only meet their needs but also exceed their expectations. With Pepsodent Charcoal toothpaste, we are offering a revolutionary product that guarantees more benefits, offers whitening, freshness, and strong teeth which enable our customers to do more, be more, and smile more.”



Beyond its exceptional cleaning prowess, Pepsodent Charcoal embodies the very essence of care and compassion that has defined the Pepsodent brand.



For generations, Pepsodent has relentlessly championed the cause of oral health, fostering a belief that every smile matters, regardless of social standing or circumstance. This unwavering commitment has been exemplified through countless initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the importance of oral hygiene and empowering individuals to achieve optimal dental health.



The Managing Director noted that the Pepsodent brand’s partnership with the Ghana Dental Association (GDA) stands as a testament to the shared vision of a nation with radiant smiles.



He said the company has organized countless dental outreach programmes, providing free checkup treatments to underserved communities, and launched a teledentistry; a service that allows Ghanaians to have free dental consultation.



“Each year, we have led the charge to commemorate World Oral Health Day, underscoring the significance of maintaining good oral health practices. This year will be no different” the MD noted.

He added that through these initiatives, Pepsodent has consistently communicated the fundamental importance of visiting a dentist at least twice a year and brushing teeth both morning and night.



“We firmly believe that preventive care is paramount in achieving and maintaining a healthy smile, and we are dedicated to equipping Ghanaians with the knowledge and resources necessary to prioritize their oral health.



“As we reintroduce Pepsodent Charcoal to the Ghanaian market today, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the people of Ghana. We are confident that this revolutionary toothpaste will empower you to achieve brighter smiles, fresher breath, and a renewed sense of confidence.



He charged consumers to embrace the power of Pepsodent Charcoal and work together to build a nation where every smile shines brighter.



Let us continue to champion the cause of oral health, ensuring that every Ghanaian can unlock the boundless opportunities that a healthy smile brings” he concluded.