Order police to expedite action on Ahmed Suale’s case – IPI to Akufo-Addo

The late Ahmed Hussein-Suale

The International Press Institute (IPI) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to “order the police” to expedite action on the murder of slain Ghanaian journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Hussein-Suale, a member of the investigative outfit, Tiger Eye PI, was murdered in cold blood following his involvement in uncovering corruption scandal in football across Africa.



In a letter addressed to the Ghanaian leader, the IPI said: “We find the impunity in this case extremely disturbing. IPI has repeatedly urged your government to direct the police to bring the perpetrators to justice. The failure to investigate the murder of journalists casts a chilling effect on the press, preventing it from fully exercising its democratic function and denying the public’s right to information. The lack of progress in the investigation seriously undermines Ghana’s commitment to press freedom.



“We, therefore, urge your immediate intervention, in this case, to order the police to expedite the investigation.”



Below is the full letter:



His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President



Republic of Ghana



Your excellency,



The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, would like to congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Ghana.



While the recent elections are a testimony to a strong democracy, we urge you to strengthen press freedom and safety of journalists in the country.

In particular, we would like to take this opportunity to bring to your notice the inordinate, unexplained delay in the investigations into the killing of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an investigative journalist working for Tiger Eye.



On 14 January 2019 Hussein-Suale was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Accra, as he was on his way home. A month after the killing police arrested six persons, but all of them were released due to lack of evidence. Since then, little progress has been reported about police investigations. Moreover, as the police have not provided any further information, there is no clarity about the reasons for the delay in the probe.



We find the impunity in this case extremely disturbing. IPI has repeatedly urged your government to direct the police to bring the perpetrators to justice. The failure to investigate the murder of journalists casts a chilling effect on the press, preventing it from fully exercising its democratic function and denying the public’s right to information. The lack of progress in the investigation seriously undermines Ghana’s commitment to press freedom.



We, therefore, urge your immediate intervention, in this case, to order the police to expedite the investigation.



We fervently hope that under your leadership journalists will be able to work without fear and thereby continue to strengthen democracy in Ghana.

Yours sincerely



Ravi R. Prasad



Director of Advocacy