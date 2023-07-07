Organised Labour suspends intended strike for 5 days following intervention by Council of State

Dr Anthony Baah is the Secretary General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress

After a crunch meeting with the Council of State following its intended Monday, July 10, 2023, strike, Organised Labour has announced that it is suspending its plan.

The group had announced earlier that all workers should sit at home on Monday, July 10, in solidarity with the dismissal of some three union leaders by the management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited, a report by 3news has stated.



The report added that this was also prompted by the gridlock in arriving at a conclusion in negotiations between the management of Sunon Asogli, and the Spokesperson of Organised Labour, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, who is also the Secretary General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC).



The group had also expressed its disappointments in the outcomes of its Thursday, July 6, 2023, meeting on the matter.



It was after this that the Organised Labour had given notice that it was going to embark on a sit-at-home strike on Monday, July 10.



But the swift intervention of the Council of State has seen the group call off its plan,

The report added that the Council has however given the management of Sunon Asogli working days to reinstate the dismissed union leaders.



Technically, the strike has been put on hold until the expiration of the five-days ultimatum given them by the Council of State.



