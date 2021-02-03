Organisers of National Energy Quiz back Ken Ofori-Atta’s reappointment as Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta has been renominated for the position of Minister of Finance

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of media content development company and organizers of the Nana Sir Ofori-Atta I National Energy Quiz (NEQ), Eastern Star Awards, is backing calls for the confirmation of Mr. Ken Kuntukuni Ofori Atta, the board chairman of the National Energy Quiz by Parliament to continue his tenure as Ghana’s Finance Minister.

Mr. Ofori-Attah has already served four years as Ghana’s Finance Minister during President Akufo-Addo’s first term and his reappointment for the position by the President means he may continue for another four years in same capacity, subject to parliamentary vetting and approval.



If successful, he will become the country’s first Finance Minister under the country’s fourth republic to successfully serve a two-term mandate and organizers of the National Energy Quiz which he chairs believe he is best suited for the job.



CEO of Eastern Star Awards Mr. Humphrey Tetteh in an interview, extolled the competences of Mr. Ofori-Atta.



“His humility and the readiness to serve this organization is legendary. The history making Finance Minister is the first Finance Minister under the fourth republic to serve in the capacity for a second straight term,” said Mr. Tetteh as he eulogized the minister.



Seemingly impressed with the Finance Minister’s performance during his first four years, Mr. Tetteh applauded his output in Ghana’s financial sector, increase in tax revenues and his contribution to the success of the free senior high school education as unparalleled hallmarks.

“His record in the stability in our financial system, the rise in tax revenue, the use of oil revenue to support the free SHS without donor support, creative thinking in financial management and rebranding of the ministry of finance can't be matched,” he said.



According to the CEO of Eastern Star Awards, Mr. Ofori-Atta’s desire to support education of the next generation of energy leaders resulting in the policy being the biggest single drain on government expenditure (energy) falls in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 7 and 13.



He underscored the Finance Minister’s preparedness to take risks as some of globally known strengths, adding that this made him a “highly successful investment banker.”



Mr. Humphrey Tetteh is therefore hopeful that Parliament will look at his “exceptional performance” within the last four years and the future he has for Ghanaian children in the energy sector and give him the nod to continue in his current role.

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor