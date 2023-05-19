23
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta since IMF deal is done - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at the Central University, has called for the exit of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, from his office now that the IMF deal is settled.

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board has approved the long-awaited $3 billion bailout for Ghana in hopes of combating the country’s economic crisis.

The arrangement will allow for the immediate release of $600 million with the remaining funds to be made available over the course of the next three years, the IMF said in a statement Wednesday.

"Congratulations to President @NAkufoAddo & his team on the $3 billion IMF-supported program approved by our Executive Board. We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address the current economic and financial crisis and help build a better future for all Ghanaians," the IMF Boss, Kristalina Georgieva, tweeted on Wednesday, May 17.

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah is therefore asking the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to fulfil his promise to let the Finance Minister go after the end of the IMF deal.

"Long ago, we heard some MPs saying the Finance Minister should resign and the President pleaded that we should wait for him to finish with the budget arrangements and IMF deal and when he is done, he will allow him to go. So, if he has finished, we are waiting for the President to know whether he will let him go or he will exit by himself," he reminded the President.

He called for a send-off to be organized for Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta and offered himself to be the Master of Ceremony (MC) for the event.

"By God's grace, we are done with the IMF, Ken is tired. He should go and rest . . . we should organize a send-off for him. I will attend it; in fact I will be the MC for his send-off," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show.

