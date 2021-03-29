Original K.K. donates 50 bags of cement to PENSA-UENR

Mr Amankonah D. Kingsford donated 50 bags of cement to UENR

Source: Kwame Frimpong Bright Bush, Contributor

The Pentecostal Students Association (PSA) at the University of Energy and Natural Resources has received fifty bags of cement.

The association at the main campus of the university in Sunyani, on Sunday, March 28, 2021, organized a fund raising ceremony to embark on its project of building a temple for the association on campus.



Mr. Amankona D. Kingsford, who is known by many as Original K.K., made this hefty donation at the fund raising ceremony.



Original K. K. who, over the years, is known for his generous acts to students at the University of Energy and Natural Resources and as well as supporting school pupils at his community at Berekum.



For the past years, Original K. K. has been providing customized exercise books, pens and mathematical instruments to the school pupils at his community including the payment of transportation for final year JHS students during their Basic Education Certificate Examination each year.

Recently, he has organized a free tutorial class for all level 100 students at the University of Energy and Natural Resources to get them adequately prepared ahead of their end of semester examination.



The PENSA-UENR President, Elder Cephas Boadi, who received the donation on behalf of PENSA-UENR, showed him a lot of plaudits for such a continuous gesture and asked blessings of the Almighty God for him.



Original K.K. is a trained teacher, who is currently on study leave and pursuing a Bsc degree at the department of mathematics at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.



Mr Amankonah D. Kingsford doubles as the current president of MaSSA and Public Relations Officer of Ghana National Association of Teachers on Campus (GNATOC-UENR).