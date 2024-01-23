Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II asserts legitimacy as Kadehene

Kadahene Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II

Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, the Kadehene has asserted his authority as the Kadehene, emphasizing the need for the enforcement of the November 13, 2023, Supreme Court ruling that grants him legitimacy as Chief of Kade.

The chieftaincy dispute traces back to December 21, 2022, when the National House of Chiefs in the Eastern Region entered the name of Asaretwe II into the register, leading to Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II challenging the decision.



The Chief filed a motion for Stay of Execution at the House of Chiefs and simultaneously sought leave to appeal against the judgment at the Supreme Court.



Addressing a press at the Palace in Kade on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II's legal representative highlighted his legal standing as the rightful Chief of Kade stressing that he will continue to carry out his functions as Kade Chief and will not tolerate any stampede to his authority.



“I am the valid sitting legal chief of Kade. It is not proper nor lawful for Twum Barima Otibu Asare, Yaw Berchie Darko Ampem Yaw Danso and their followers to disturb the peace in Kade,” he said.

Referring to the ruling in Kumasi, the Chief emphasized the significance of legal processes, saying, "the High Court in Kumasi gave a far-reaching comprehensive ruling” citing the act by the National House of Chiefs as “procedurally improper, unfair, unreasonable and same was in breach of natural Justice.”



Ending on a plea for peace and respect for the law, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II appealed to the Eastern Regional Minister and REGSEC to protect the people of Kade. "I am the valid sitting legal chief of Kade. It is not proper nor lawful for Twum Barima Otibu Asare, Yaw Berchie Darko Ampem, Yaw Danso, and their followers to disturb the peace in Kade," he declared.



