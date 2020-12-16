Osafo-Maafo caused NPP’s parliamentary defeat in Akwatia – Party executives

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

The New Patriotic Party constituency executives in Akwatia have pointed accusing fingers at the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo for masterminding the party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections.

According to the executives, the Senior Minister forged a divisive front in the constituency ahead of the polls.



In an interaction with Adom FM, the Constituency Organiser, Kwadwo Owusu Adiomi, alleged amongst other things that the rather hostile behaviour of Yaw Osafo-Maafo toward the parliamentary candidate was accountable for their defeat.



He said the Senior Minister refused to endorse the NPP candidate, Ernest Yaw Kumi, ahead of the polls.



This, he explained, was because of the defeat of the incumbent MP Mercy Adu Gyamfi popularly known as Ama Sey in the party’s primaries back in July 2020.

“I blame Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo for the party’s misfortune and defeat in the area because he didn’t endorse the candidature of Ernest Yaw Kumi after her favorite, Ama Sey, was defeated during the parliamentary primaries,” he claimed.



In the party’s primaries, Ama Sey who won the seat for NPP in 2016 was voted out. She insisted that the polls had been rigged in favour of her internal competitor.



However, at the aftermath of the December parliamentary election, the NPP lost the seat to the NDC after Ernest Yaw Kumi polled 18,742 votes. His opponent from the NDC, Henry Yiadom Boakye polled 19,899.