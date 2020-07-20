General News

Osafo-Maafo recovers from coronavirus

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has tested negative for COVID-19 after a voluntary test.

Mr Osaafo-Maafo had tested positive two weeks ago.



Announcing the Senior Minister’s latest test results at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said: “Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo you recall instructed us to announce his positivity to the country a couple of weeks ago. He has, as he informs us, voluntarily tested again since and he wants me to update you that his test on Thursday turned negative”.



“He has been on supportive treatment at home since.”



This comes at a time that Ghana has recorded 488 new COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, 19 July 2020, taking the country’s national caseload to 27,060, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.



The newly-confirmed cases were part of samples taken between 22 June and 14 July 2020.



The number of recoveries has also gone up to 23,044. They have all been discharged.

The health authorities are now dealing with 3,871 active cases.



So far, 145 patients have died of the disease.



Meanwhile, 25 patients are in severe condition while 8 are in critical condition.



Four others are on ventilators.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region – 14,923

Ashanti Region – 5,642



Western Region – 2,218



Central Region – 1,140



Eastern Region – 1,030



Volta Region – 492



Bono East Region – 294

Upper East Region – 282



Northern Region – 271



Western North Region – 216



Bono Region – 166



Oti Region – 143



Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 74



Savannah Region – 57



North East Region – 9

