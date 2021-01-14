Osafo-Maafo resigns from Akufo-Addo’s government – Reports

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has reportedly resigned from government

Senior Minister in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has reportedly served notice of his decision to resign from the position and government entirely.

Asaase.com reports that the experienced politician has informed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his decision to step down from his role.



His reported exit follows calls for him to be excluded from President Akufo-Addo’s second term.



Under his tutelage, the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS), which is to be implemented between 2018-2023 was prepared.

His office also was instrumental in the implementation of the government’s Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.



He was, however, involved in a series of controversies, most notably the $1million Kroll and Associates deal.



This deal which was brought to light by the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo is believed to be one of the reasons Domelevo was forced to go on leave.