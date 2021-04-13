Osafo-Maafo returns, grabs top post in Akufo-Addo government

Senior Presidential Advisor, Nana Yaw Osafo-Maafo

After announcing his retirement as Senior Minister, Nana Yaw Osafo-Maafo is back in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government as a Senior Presidential Advisor.

According to a report by Graphic Online sighted by GhanaWeb, the former Senior Minister announced his new appointment whilst addressing the Birim Central Municipal Assembly at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.



According to Mr Osafo-Maafo, the President conferred on him his new role last week.



Ahead of the announcement of Ministers for the President’s new government, it was reported that Mr Osafo-Maafo had resigned from his role as Senior Minister.



But reacting to the news, the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe averred that the Senior Minister position was actually scrapped and that Mr Osafo-Maafo did not resign as was being reported.

According to the IMANI boss, the scrapping of the Senior Minister portfolio was as a result of its inefficiency in contributing to the government machinery.



The Senior Minister position was created by President Akufo-Addo in his first term as President and it was part of some new portfolios that ballooned the number of government ministers from around 80 in the Mahama government to 125 in his first term.



On the back of the public backlash and criticism about the number, the President, whilst forming his team for his second term in government announced that the total number of ministers to serve in his second term was not going to exceed 85.



The President has so far made 64 ministerial appointments and is expected to add a few more with the appointment of Deputy Ministers yet to be made.