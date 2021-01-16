Osafo-Maafo’s Senior Minister office was a waste of public funds – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa has expressed delight with the scrapping of the Senior Minister’s office.

The ministry, according to reports will not be a feature of the second term of President Akufo-Addo, as Yaw Osafo-Maafo has opted to resign from the government against serving in another ministerial portfolio.



In a post on his Twitter page, Franklin Cudjoe highlighted the only good course he believes the Ministry undertook in the four years it lived.



“The only slightly positive contribution the Senior Minister's office made was editing the public sector reform policy the NDC prepared. Every other thing the office worked on was wasteful.”



He said the Ministry was a drain on the public purse as it contributed nothing to the development of the country.



He urged Ghanaians to demand refunds from the ministry, stating that every project undertaken by the office was a waste of public funds.

“It is refreshing to learn that the Senior Minister's office has been scrapped. It was a needless drain on the purse and frankly contributed only opprobrium to the Presidency.”



“Every other thing the office worked on was wasteful. We must demand refunds from the date it was created to the time it was scrapped.”





