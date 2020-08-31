General News

Osafo Maafo's link to Agyapa deal 'sheer coincidence', he needs commendation - Charles Adu Boahen

Yaw Osafo-Maafo with his son Kofi Osafo-Maafo

Charles Adu Boahen, Deputy Finance Minister says it was a mere coincidence that the son of Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo was selected to be part of Agyapa Mineral Royalties firm.

The minority has cited a conflict of interest following the involvement of Kofi Osafo Maafo in the deal.



Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Spokesperson on Finance speaking on Joy News file programme, Saturday questioned the selection process which he suggested was shrouded in secrecy.



" . . was there a system in place that this government advertised for any Ghanaian to be able to have that opportunity; what type of recruitment process was done until then you can only raise questions," he stated.

However, Mr Adu Boahen said the process was transparent.



Speaking on the same platform he indicated that, "a lot of people were interviewed; this happened in 2018; they went through a whole list and came up with about 30 names including six Ghanaians and out of the six Ghanaians it was only Mr Osafo Maafo who had worked as an equity analyst and have covered mining and energy companies including gold royalty companies . . . so it was on that basis that he was identified as a potential for the role. He was approached and he agreed to come on board."



According to him, Kofi Osafo Maafo rather needs commendation because "without his (Kofi Osafo Maafo) input we will not be where we are today. It is by sheer coincidence that he happens to be the son of a member of the party".

