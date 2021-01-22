Osafo Maafo was causing disaffection for Nana Addo - Expert

Former Senior Minister, Osafo Maafo

Sustainable development expert, Michael Ebo Amoah has stated that the decision to scrap the Senior Minister’s position is a great one.

The appointment he noted was needless and added no value to the first term of the President.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM Mr. Ebo Amoah said Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo who was appointed as minister caused disaffection for the president on his first term.



The Office of Senior Minister he told the host created problems because there were no clear guidelines on what the office was about.



Mr. Michael Ebo Amoah indicated that “there was no need for the office of senior minister and those within the party and outside the party who were sincere will tell you Osafo Maafo was causing disaffection for the president.”



"All these things happened because there were no clear directions for the ministers," he added.

The President on Thursday submitted the list of ministers-designate to Parliament.



In a communique from the Presidency Thursday, Eugene Arhin, head of Communication said the total number of Ministers to be appointed by President will not exceed 85 compared to the 126 he appointed in his first term.



Seven Ministries, namely Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives, have been realigned. The President has effected this realignment because virtually all these special-purpose Ministries have achieved the purposes for which they were established.



