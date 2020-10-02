Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II elected President of Bono Regional House of Chiefs

President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseidieyo Agyemang Badu II

The Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Council, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has been elected as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu emerged victorious in a keenly contested race against the Dwenemanhene and former Vice President of the Bono Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Bofo Bene IV.



The Dormaahene polled 6 votes to beat his sole contender Nana Bofo Bene IV who garnered 5 votes.



Another position that was up for grabs was the Vice Presidency position which was won by the Paramount Chief of Drobo, Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II.



Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II got 7 votes to beat his contender, the Paramount Chief of Japekrom, Okatakyie Amoa Aturu Nkonkonkyia II, who got 4 votes.

Osabarima Okokyeredom Kwadwo Sito I, Bandamanhene; Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II, Berekumanhene and Daasebre Okogyeaman Duodu Ampem II, Nsawkawmanhene, were nominated by the house to join the President and his Vice as Representatives from the Bono Region to serve on the National House of Chiefs.



The new executives who have a tenure of four years have promised to deal with all outstanding chieftaincy related issues in the region in the interest of peace.



They have also promised to make climate change a priority by tackling the developmental agenda on climate change and the preservation of water bodies in the region.



The Bono Regional House of Chiefs is now a 19-member house following the carving of the Bono East and Ahafo regions.