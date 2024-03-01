Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation supports Akropong School for the Blind on his birthday

The free eye screening was part of the donation made by the foundation

Source: OKWAF

In a heartwarming display of compassion, charity, and community service, the Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation (OKWAF) on Saturday, February 24, 2024, aimed at providing essential support to the visually and hearing-impaired students at the Akropong School to celebrate the birthday of the Okuapehene-Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.

The event, which included eye screenings and the distribution of food items, underscored the Foundation's commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable individuals.



On a bright Saturday morning, volunteers, doctors from Sight for Life Eye Hospital, executives of the Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation (OKWAF), and chiefs gathered at Akropong Special School for the Blind, where they set up stations for eye screenings and donated food items to the school.



The atmosphere buzzed with a sense of camaraderie and goodwill as students from the school and the local community came forward to avail themselves of the services offered.



Led by the Foundation's Executive Director, Emmanuel Asa-Ntow, and his executives, a dedicated team of optometrists from Sight for Life conducted thorough eye screenings, providing participants with vital insights into their eye health. For many, this was a rare opportunity to access professional eye care services, often out of reach due to financial constraints or geographical barriers.

Simultaneously, volunteers and executives of the Foundation refreshed



the students and staff present. The team subsequently donated over 200 bags of water, ten bags of rice, and two bags of maize, gari, and canned foods.



Speaking about the event, Emmanuel Asa-Ntow emphasized the importance of reaching out to marginalized communities and providing them with the necessary support to lead fulfilling lives.



"It is our duty as members of society to extend a helping hand to those in need, especially to those who may face additional challenges due to disabilities. Therefore, organizations and individuals should join hands with the Foundation to reach out to more people," he said.

The impact of the outreach event was palpable, with many beneficiaries expressing their gratitude for the support received.



"I have been struggling with my vision for years, but today I feel hopeful



knowing that there are people who care about us," one of the participants said.



Similarly, the school's headmistress expressed her appreciation for the Foundation's efforts in ensuring their inclusion and accessibility.

The Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation has always gone above and beyond with different acts of kindness to the Akropong School for the Blind as well as other deprived communities.



It is a charitable non-governmental organization that seeks the welfare of women and children through its project named Akosua Teiko, which focuses on education, health, and social enterprise.



The Executive Director stated that this act of charity is not a day's act, but it's something their founder and life patron, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III-Okuapehene, used to do even before he sat on the Ofori Kuma Stool.



"Every year for the past nine (9) years, Oseadeeyo has always celebrated his birthday with the Akropong School for the Blind, so when he founded the Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation (OKWAF), we made it part of our mission to mark his birthday with this act of charity to continue the good example he had already set," he said.

As the day came to an end, Nana Yaa Ampem Darkoa, known as Joyce Awukun Darko, who is the Nkabomhene of Akuapem and also a board member of the Foundation, reflected on the success of the outreach event and reiterated its commitment to serving communities in need.



With plans for future initiatives already underway, the Foundation remains



dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable individuals across the region.



She expressed how honoured she was to be part of this year's outreach for the school.