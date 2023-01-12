Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie donates to orphans, widows above 60 years

The donation was done at Akyem Osiem in the Eastern Region of Ghana

The Executive Chairman of the Dadaba Group of Companies, Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I, has offered support to orphans and widows over the age of 60.

The donation was done at Akyem Osiem in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The support offered to these groups of people came in the form of stipends and other packages to keep them going.



Nana Kumi Kodie I, during the presentation of these items, said that the youth have a major role to play in the development of their communities and the nation at large, hence the need for them to be responsible, law-abiding, and patriotic.



He underscored the need for the youth to avoid acts that will undermine their progress and rather focus on things that will transform their lives and their communities at large.



Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I, who is also the Goodwill Ambassador of UNACWCA, did this donation through his NGO, The Eye of Africa.

Over the years, the NGO has done its part to create sustainable communities by providing technological and infrastructural developments through partnerships with community leaders and chiefs.



The foundation collaborates with traditional rulers with natural/raw materials with the idea of developing their communities through industrialization.



Some factories have been set up over time to process the various raw materials and crops produced in the various communities under the Akyem Kingdom.



Aside from this donation and the others he made, he ended the year 2022 by opening an ultra-modern office for his parent company, the Dadaba Group of Companies, at East Legon, Accra.



