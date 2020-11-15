Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu receives Ghana Leadership Awards

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Source: Edmond Gyebi, Contributor

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been presented with two enviable awards by the Ghana Leadership Awards.

He received the 2020 Community Spirit Leadership Award and the Most Courageous Team Leadership Award through votes from Ghanaians across the 16 regions of Ghana.



The prestigious award was presented to the longest-serving, experienced and most dedicated Member of Parliament by the President of the Ghana Leadership Awards, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Yao Nash at his office in Parliament House, Accra.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is the current Member of Parliament for the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region outwitted several other compatriots for the coveted award.



The Ghana Leadership Awards seeks to honour institutions and leaders with diverse backgrounds for their exemplary contributions towards Ghana and Africa’s growth in economic, social, political, business, education, peace building, and leadership development among others; and also gives special recognition to sports personalities, celebrities, traditional leaders, religious leaders, media personalities, artisans, politicians, educationalists, public servants, health professionals and many more.



Presenting the awards, the President of the Ghana Leadership Awards, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Yao Nash congratulated the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs for his role towards the advancement of democracy in Africa and the development of Ghan.

He said the prestigious award which has the Awards scheme is established to raising leaders with exceptional qualities and prominent achievements in Ghana and Africa.



He said Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been on top of his duties in parliament on both opposition [minority] and in government [majority] sides and had also endeared himself so well to many people in the law-making house over the last two decades.



Rev. Professor Yao Nash noted that the award has honoured several important personalities including the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the late former President J.J. Rawlings, Mr. J.A. Kufuor and Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Kwame Despite, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba, Mr. David Dontoh and an uncountable number of other proud sons and daughters of Ghana.



The Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyeh-Mensah-Bonsu on his part also expressed his deepest appreciation to the management of the Ghana Leadership Awards for recognizing his little contribution to humanity and Ghana as a nation.



He said that the recognition was evidence that people all over the country had been observing and watching whatever those in leadership are doing, and would thus be mindful henceforth in everything he does. He promised to do more for the people of his constituency and Ghana as a whole, saying, he who much is giving much is expected.

Meanwhile, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been a Member of Parliament since January 7, 1997 [almost 24 years now]. He is also the Chairperson of the Special Budget Committee, House Committee and Business Committee of Parliament. He has held several leadership positions in Parliament.



Between 2001 and 2002, he became the Deputy Majority Whip. In 2002, he became the Majority Chief Whip. From 2007 to 2009, Mr. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu became the Deputy Majority Leader and Minister of State in-charge of Parliamentary Affairs.



From 2009 to 2013, he became the Minority Leader and from 2013 to 2017, he was re-elected in the same position.



He is currently the Majority Leader and leader of government business in parliament.

