Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resigns as Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has resigned from his role with immediate effect.

According to reports by multiple media outlets, the Member of Parliament for Suame who doubles as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs announced his resignation during a meeting with members of the caucus at the Jubilee House on February 21, 2024.



According to the report, the meeting was convened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The meeting was called to resolve confusion among members of the Majority caucus over a proposed reshuffling of the front bench in Parliament.



It may be recalled that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs led by First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu warned that they would not accept any change in their leadership.



He contended that they are satisfied with the performance of the current leadership led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

