Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to lead 2024 election policy and manifesto team

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has designated Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, to spearhead the party's election 2024 policy and manifesto team, asaaseradio.com reports.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, boasting 23 years of parliamentary leadership under the NPP, is set to depart from his Majority Leader position to help "Team Bawumia" craft the NPP's manifesto, aligned with the vision of the party's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's extensive experience, including 15 years and 2 months as Majority Leader, positions him as a key figure in shaping the party's agenda for the upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024.



Meanwhile, the NPP has unveiled its national campaign coordinating committee (NCCC), chaired by presidential candidate Mahamudu Bawumia.

Notable figures on this team include former President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Freddie Blay, Elizabeth Ohene, Joyce Aryee, and Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Further key appointments include Dan Botwe as campaign chairman, Fredrick Opare Ansah as campaign manager, Kwabena Agyepong as a senior campaign aide, and Hawa Koomson, among others.



NAY/AE