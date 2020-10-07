Osofo Kyiri Abosom to tour Oti Region

Presidential candidate of GUM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The Presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews is expected to begin a two-day familiarisation tour of the Oti Region on Friday.

The itinerary copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the flagbearer would on Friday visit the Buem, Nkwanta South, Nkwanta North and Kadjebi constituencies to interact with chiefs, imams and the clergy.



On Saturday, Osofo Kyiri Abosom would be in Krachi Nchumuru, Krachi West, Krachi East and WoraWora in the Biakoye constituency to also interact with opinion leaders and Zongo chiefs.

Mr Henry Awutwe, the parliamentary candidate for the Ghana Union Movement in the Krachi East Constituency, told the Ghana News Agency that preparations were underway for the visit.



He said the GUM would increase its campaign activities in the Oti Region, adding that the party was working to snatch three seats, including the Krachi East constituency.