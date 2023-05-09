Ossei Aidooh, Dr. Dorcoo, celebrated for promoting fitness in Tema

Lawyer Abraham Ossei Aidooh and Dr. Alphonse Kwao Dorcoo, were the focus of praise at event

Source: GNA

Two illustrious members of the community in Tema, Ghana’s premier harbour city, were the toast of patrons, friends and family alike when a tennis court built by the Ghana Gas Company Limited was commissioned over the weekend.

Former Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Lawyer Abraham Ossei Aidooh, and former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery, Dr. Alphonse Kwao Dorcoo, were the focus of praise and admiration at the commissioning of the Premier Tennis Court on Saturday.



This is because the project is said to have materialized through their instrumentality. Information has it that Hon. Kennedy Agyepong, Board chairman of Ghana Gas and the hardworking Managing Director of Ghana Gas, Dr. Ben K.D Asante, played Major roles in the establishment of the sporting facility. Likewise Mr. Yaw Adu Baffoe and Mr. Napoleon Wobil, reputable businessmen.



“Even after serving this country so well, you still find the space to contribute more and today through your resourcefulness, we have this court, an insignia of how important exercise and fitness is to you,” said Mr. Edward Ababio, who is the Chairman of the Premier Tennis Club.



Mr. Edward Ababio, who had also chaired the commissioning ceremony urged the two gentlemen to continue being fruitful to mother Ghana, saying the younger generation will learn from them.



Lawyer Ossei Aidooh and Dr. Alphonse Kwao Dorcoo are credited to have lobbied for the project.

The ceremony had been attended by some of Ghana’s big names in sports and politics including former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, Tema Central MP, Hans Yves Nii Noi Nortey, Mr. Benjamin Halm of uncle James Cargo services ltd and MP for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten.



Each attendee took time to praise the two gentlemen for the initiative.



“You have always been exemplary, from your days in public office when Lawyer Ossei Aidooh served as MP for Tema West and rose through the ranks to become Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs,” said Hon Ashai Odamtten.



He continued, “And as Managing Director of TOR after your appointment in 2013, Dr. Dorcoo, brought all of his best experience and know-how to the refinery keeping TOR in functional service.If after all of your toils for mother Ghana, then I think we the young ones can only be grateful that we have your examples to guide us in our own endeavours in public life and after public life,” the Tema East MP said.



Former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, was also full of praise for the two elderly gentleman.He took the opportunity to encourage people to make exercise a part of their lives.

The big name attendees include Alhaji Farouk, a businessman, Mr. Wiafe Kodom, a transporter, Dr. Adam Narh, former MD of Nestle, Dr. Thomas Mensah Afful, a medical practitioner, Miss Afia Boadiwaa, a businesswoman, Mr. Kofi Badu, an I.T expert, Mr Jacob Adorkor, a former Director at GPHA Ken Mtare, financial consultant, Mohammed Saifu, a clearing agent and Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, a hammer-type politician with the umbrella family and a media prostitute.



Mr. Ebenezer Paa Kofi Grant, a retired educationist who was the master of ceremony mesmerised the gathering with his humorous nature.



Master Desmond Ayaaba, a juvenile tennis star who was also celebrated for his wonderful performance in international circles at the well-attended function.