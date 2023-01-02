Ossei Aidooh praises Bagbin, others in new year message

Ossei Aidoo and Alban Bagbin

A former majority leader and minister for parliamentary affairs, Abraham Ossei Aidoo, is wishing members of his law firm, Ossei Aidooh and co, his friends from the Tema Tor Tennis Club, family members and Ghanaians in general the best of the season as the country joins the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas and welcome the brand new year.

In an interview on the sidelines of an end of year party he organized at his reputable law firm on Friday at Tema community 11, which was heavily attended by legal luminaries including lawyer Richard Akpokavi, lawyer Sam Kyere and Lawyer Solomon Addo, Hon. Ossei Aidooh used the occasion to wish the gathering and Ghanaians in general a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year. Hon. Ossei Aidooh Advised Ghanaians to believe in God, do things God’s way and develop the habit of doing good in order to gain God’s favour.



He was full of praise for Lawyer Richard Akpokavi, Lawyer Sam Kyere and Lawyer Solomon Addo as well as Mrs. Felicia Amoah for their good works



Ossei Aidooh also used the occasion to show appreciation to all the clerical workers at the law firm including Mr. Ebo Thompson, Mr. George Aidooh and lawyer Audrey Aidooh.



“I would also want to commend Dr. Thomas Sarfo, a consultant, Dr. Thomas Mensah Afful, a medical practitioner, Mr. Edward Ababio, a businessman, Mr. Ebenezer Paa Kofi Grant, a retired educationist, Mr. Yaw Adu-Baffoe, a businessman, Mr. Napoleon Wobil, Mrs. Afia Boadiwaa, a businesswoman, Francis Poribo, a contractor, Henry Osei Owusu, a businessman and all the other members of the Tema Tor Tennis club for their demonstration of love for me. May God watch over them and bless them with more showers in 2023”.

Ossei Aidooh said to thunderous applause from the gathering.Even though 2022 was a “challenging year,” Hon. Ossei Aidooh said Ghanaians have a lot to thank God for because in spite of the challenges, the grace of the creator helped the country through under the hardworking president Akufo-Addo, his vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the leadership of parliament including the RT. Hon. Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the chief of staff, ministers of state, members of the parliamentary service board, justices of the superior courts, parliamentarians, The clergy and political party executives among others who came to mourn with me during the funeral ceremony of my late wife, Mrs. Juliana Aidooh in 2022.



“ I salute them all for the show of love, I call on my friends at the Tema Tor Tennis Club, staff of my law firm, Christians, muslims and other religious organizations to join me in praising and thanking God for his mercies, which has brought us through, May God bless us all”. Mr. Ossei Aidooh said to a standing ovation at the well attended party.”



Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, a mainstream politician, a media prostitute and Secretary to the Tema Sakumor shrine was also in attendance for the “chop-chop”.



Speaker after speaker at the party celebrated the learned former majority leader and minister of parliamentary affairs, Hon. Abraham Ossei Aidooh, for his high level of legal intelligence and his mega contribution to the country’s democracy.