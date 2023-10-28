Osu Traditional Council challenges funeral rites restrictions by Ga Stool

The Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III

The chiefs and elders of the Osu Traditional Council have called on the leadership of the Ga Traditional Council to clarify the jurisdictions that are to obey the restriction directives given by the council.

According to the Osu Stool elders, Osu is independent of the Ga Traditional Council, hence, its residents are not liable to the observations and rules being put in place to honour the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.



A letter written and signed by the Osu Stool Secretary, Rev. Quartey Solomon Kwartei, urged the Ga Traditional Council to release a presser that intimates that the workers and residents of the Osu Traditional Area can go about their usual activities despite the restriction being observed by some residents of other parts in the Greater Accra Region.



The Osu secretariat explained that the residents and traders who ply their businesses in the Osu community are in a state of confusion because of the uncertainty surrounding which Ga areas are bound by the Ga stool’s restrictions.



“It has come to the attention of the Osu Stool Secretariate that residents and institutions within the Osu Traditional Area are in a state of uncertainty about some directives issued by the Ga Traditional Council regarding restrictions of same activities in the Greater Accra Region from Thursday, the 26th day of October 2023 to Saturday, 28th day of October 2023 as part of activities in respect of the above-named subject.



“We want to state without equivocation that, the Osu Traditional Area does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Ga Traditional Council. Therefore, the said directive does not affect residents and institutions within the Osu Traditional Area. We wish to formally request your esteemed outfit to issue a statement to that effect and further direct all residents and institutions within the traditional area to go about their businesses as scheduled,” parts of the statement read.

During a press conference held in Accra earlier this week, Sylvester Parker-Allotey, the Chief of Protocol and Communications of the Ga Mantse, highlighted some activities that will take place throughout the funeral period.



“We hereby announce that on Saturday, October 28, 2023, all commercial activities within Greater Accra will be suspended as a mark of solemn respect and final farewell to our beloved queen. We acknowledge that this funeral is not merely an event but a celebration of the cherished values and principles that the late Ga Manye upheld,” Sylvester Parker-Allotey said.



