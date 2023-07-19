Osu Youth demonstrate today over perceived govt interference in chieftaincy dispute

The youth will present a petition to the Speaker of Parliament, IGP and other govt institutions

The Youth of Osu in the Greater Accra Region will present a petition to the Speaker of Parliament, the Inspector General of Police, and the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs today over what they describe as government’s perceived interference in the Osu Chieftaincy dispute.

Three parties are locked in the Osu Chieftaincy dispute currently before the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs which has restrained all claimants from holding themselves as Osu Mantse pending the final determination of the case.



Executive member of Osu for Peace, Progress, and Unity, Reginald Oblitey in an interview with Starr News said members of the group will make their voices heard by hitting the streets of Osu through to the Police Headquarters, the Ministries, and Parliament House.

“We want to let our voices to be heard. We are assembling at the 5 junction in Osu, then we take the Oxford Street right to Dankwa Circle then we take the left turn towards the Police Headquarters, and we present our first petition to the IGP. Then we climb to the Ako Adjei Overpass, and we turn to our left heading to Ridge then we go and present our petition to the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



Then we turn to our left again towards the Parliament House and present our petition to the Speaker of Parliament. Then we descend to the Accra Sports Stadium where we are going to address the crowd and we give audience to the media that will be there and we tell them what we want to tell them.”