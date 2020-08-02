General News

Osu roars back to life with gross disregard for protocols after ease of coronavirus restrictions

As they relished the sumptuous taste of the fire-grilled meat together with bottles of their favourite drinks to make merry, they did so in blatant disregard for coronavirus safety protocols.

Of course, there was loud Ghanaian hip-pop music in the background, detailing the full components of Osu, the epicentre of Accra’s nightlife.



This is how some residents in Ghana’s capital, Accra, marked the 2nd phase of the easing of coronavirus restrictions imposed on the country, dating as far back as March 2020.



Several people running into hundreds thronged their favourite nightspots in Osu to celebrate the removal of the ban on open pubs. As though coronavirus never existed, most of the people captured in a video shot on Friday night, July 31, 2020 had no face masks and did not observe proper social distancing while having a good time.



This came barely a week after the country’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on measures taken by his government against the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Upon resuming work after his 14-day self-isolation, President Akufo-Addo in his 14th address to the nation gave drinking bars and tourist sites the green light to operate amidst the coronavirus scare.

He also directed all commercial vehicles and domestic planes to take the full seating capacity as part of measures to ease restrictions. Religious bodies can also worship in a larger group but for only two hours.



Some Ghanaians have already begun utilizing the new freedom, perhaps while it lasts.



Find the video below;





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.