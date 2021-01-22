Oti Boateng students dine in the open as contractor abandons project

The contractor has abandoned the site for almost a year

Over 600 Boarding Students of Oti Boateng Senior High School in Koforidua in the Eastern regional capital are compelled to have their dinning in the open due to lack of a dinning hall.

The old deplorable wooden dinning hall facility in the school was pulled down for construction of modern dinning hall, however, the contractor has abandoned the site for almost a year.



The school, however, has no other facility to convert into temporal dinning hall for the students forcing them to have dine in the open even under harsh weather conditions.



Due to inadequate dining tables and chairs, students go to dinning in groups and in turns in the open.



Students who get late to dinning are forced to pick their meals away forcing some to sneak food into their dormitories and classrooms to eat breeding cockroaches and other insects



Some students of the school lamented off camera that the discomforting situation is having effect on their academic work because they spend some teaching hours to eat in turns.



Apart from this, whenever it rains dinning is obstructed leaving students hungry.

Oti Boateng SHS established 29 years ago has been facing challenges of infrastructure.



Enrollment at the grade “A” school keeps increasing owing to the implementation of Free SHS policy putting pressure on the limited infrastructure.



A classroom and dinning hall projects started two years ago are yet to be completed.



The headmaster John Hawkson Aurthur denied comment on the situation.



The New Juaben Municipal Education Directorate also refused to speak on the matter .



Information, however, gathered indicate that the contractors have not been paid.