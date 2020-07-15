Regional News

Oti NPP Chairman presents motorbikes to facilitate party activities

The bikes are aimed at helping with constituency activities

Mr Evans Dapaah, Oti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has distributed 24 Royal branded motorbikes to the region’s eight Constituencies at Dambai.

The gesture was on behalf of the Regional Executive Committee aimed at supplementing accessibility of the logistical base of the party in the various constituencies.



Mr Dapaah admonished all the Constituency Chairmen to make judicious use of the motorbikes.



He further stressed on the need to put in place proper maintenance mechanisms to prolong the lifespan of the bikes.

The Constituency Chairmen were full of appreciations for the gesture and promised to put the motorbikes into activities that would inure to the benefit of the party.



They pledged their resolve to ensure the success of the ongoing voter's registration exercise, which they believed would translate into victory for the party in the December general election.

