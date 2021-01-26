Oti NPP applauds Akufo-Addo on Regional Minister-Designate nomination

Minister-designate for Oti Region, Joshua Makubu

Oti Regional Executive Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Joshua Makubu on his nomination by President Akufo-Addo as the Minister-designate for Oti Region.

Seidu Musah, Oti Regional Communication's Director for the NPP, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Makubu's understanding of the party's structures, strong affiliation to party's foot soldiers, hard work and dedication to duty contributed to his Ministerial nomination.



Musah said the diligence and objectivity of Makubu in the execution of his duties attracted the President’s confidence in him and contributed to his nomination as the Regional Minister.



He said Makabu’s vast academic prowess in the analysis of data would be a strong tool to advance the party's vision of harnessing the diverse human and material resources in the diaspora to champion a collective and comprehensive development agenda of the Region.

The Regional Executive Committee extended their unflinching support to the New Patriotic Party and pledged to assist the other Executives to work assiduously to improve performance in 2024.



They expressed hope that Makubu would find favour with the appointment committee through his prior approval of Parliament.



They prayed that his tenure of office as Regional Minister would engender greater confidence among the chiefs and people of the Region and the New Patriotic Party to guarantee the needed environment for accelerated development of the administrative Region.