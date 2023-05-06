Oti Region: Chief Justice inaugurates Dambai High Court

CJ Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, the newly constructed High Court at Dambai in the Oti Region was inaugurated by Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah.

It is part of the government's effort to bring development to the newly created Oti Region.



The new court is to help improve access to judicial services in the region.



So far, many infrastructural projects have been completed and others are ongoing across the region.



Inaugurating the High Court, the Chief Justice acknowledged the efforts of the government at making justice delivery one of its key priorities in the country.

He said this is going to reduce crime and other social vices in the country, as it deepens the peace of the country.



For his part, the Oti Regional Minister, Dr Joshua Makubu, used the opportunity to express his gratitude to the president for his efforts at bringing justice delivery to the doorsteps of the people.



''This High Court in Dambai is going to reduce the cost of justice delivery for the good people of the Oti Region since the people are no longer going to travel many kilometers outside the region to seek justice in superior courts," remarked.



He mentioned some projects ongoing in the region as the Oti Regional Youth Enterprise Agency's Office, Oti Regional Coordinating Council, (ORCC), Oti Regional Police Bungalows, Dambai landing beach project, Dambai market project, Dambai town roads, Dambai Streetlights Project, Oti Regional Urban roads Office, Bungalow for the High Court Judge, Oti Regional Rural enterprise Office, Krachi East Municipal NHIS Office, Oti Regional Recycling plant under 1D1F policy in Yariga- Dambai, Yam processing factory under 1D1F policy in Adonkwanta and bungalows for the staff of Oti Regional Coordinating Council.