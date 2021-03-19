Oti Region confronted with socio-economic challenges - Regional Coordinating Director

Andrews Okuma Nawil, Oti Regional Coordinating Director speaking at the event

Mr Andrews Okuma Nawil, Oti Regional Coordinating Director (ORCD), has said the newly created region is still confronted with youth unemployment and limited access to social amenities.

He said inadequate health infrastructure and services for children and women, ineffective social protections schemes for the aged and marginalised with socio-economic challenges facing the Region.



Mr Nawil said the Oti Region largely needed to be opened by linking it to the sister regions with better transportation infrastructure including bridges.



He made this known at the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) organised Regional consultations on the medium term national development policy framework (MTNDPF) held at the ORCC.

Other institutions, he mentioned could lead the transformation agenda was quality education for enhanced human capital base, security and judicial services are needed to ensure a favourable environment for development to thrive.



He emphasised that creating more and better jobs would require an economic transformation that would move workers from the lower to higher productivity levels.



In addition, he said the Region has some rivers and streams, the major one being River Oti, which is mostly used for fishing and could potentially serve as tourist attraction.