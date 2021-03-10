Oti Region recorded more than 50 active cases of coronavirus

In 2020 the Region recorded 244 cases with four deaths

Dr Osei Kuffour Afreh, Oti Regional Health Director, has said the Region has recorded 89 cases of COVID-19 as at Monday with no deaths.

Out of the number, 50 cases were active.



He said the majority of the cases recorded so far were in the Nkwanta South Municipality and Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.



Dr Kuffour said in 2020, the Region recorded 244 cases with four deaths and therefore urged the people to be cautious about the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, with the second wave more infectious and deadly than the first outbreak.



He urged all citizens to continue to adhere to all the safety and preventive protocols of frequent hand washing with soap under running water, usage of hand sanitizers where there was no water.



He further encouraged the people to continue wearing face masks and always observing social distancing till the pandemic was declared over.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other logistics have been provided by the Ghana Health Service and other health partners and distributed to all facilities within the Region.



Dr Kuffour praised the collaboration they had received from the national authorities, Regional Coordinating Council, Municipal and District Assemblies including health staff and other key stakeholders when the Region was hit by COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.



He said management came in the form of logistics, provision of isolated centres as well as intensive public education and sensitisation in markets, mosques, churches and other public spaces.



Speaking during the Oti Region Health Sector 2020 annual performance review, he said the National Ambulance Service were currently playing their roles in the movement of confirmed COVID-19 cases to the various isolation centers. GNA