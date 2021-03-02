Oti Regional Minister-designate presents motorbike to Dambai Methodist Church

Mr Joseph Makubu, Oti Regional Minister (RM) designate, has presented an Apsonic branded motorbike to the Dambai Methodist Church.

The donation is to help the Church carry out its activities within the area.



Mr Makubu who addressed the congregants during a service to dedicate the Church's first Chapel in the region, said the Church had proven that what they did for the country, they were ready to do the same for the Oti Region.



He said he had no doubt that the issue of immoral behaviour and advent of drug abuse would end among the youth in Dambai since the dedication of the Chapel would also be used to train the youth.



Mr Makubu on behalf of people of the Region, pledged to do their best to ensure that the Church grew in number and spirit.

The Minister designate called on the Church to always get in touch with the Regional Coordinating Council anytime they needed their help for necessary actions to be taken.



The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, who received the motorbike on behalf of the Church, thanked Mr Makubu for the gesture and kindness.



"This is a clear State-Church collaboration and once the Church is here, our ministers and members too are here, we will make sure we also do all we can to make your work a success."