Oti Regional Minister nominee outlines strategy to address future flooding

Daniel Machator, Oti Regional Minister Nominee

Source: GNA

Daniel Machator, the Oti Regional Minister Nominee, has outlined strategies to avoid flooding of communities in the region in case of future spillages of the Akosombo dam.

The nominee, who was responding to questions during his vetting at the public sitting of the Appointments Committee of Parliament in Accra, informed the Committee that when given the mandate as the Oti Regional Minister, he would use community engagement to ensure that people living in flood-prone areas during spillages of the dam moved to higher grounds.



“We would also encourage them to also think about building on higher grounds. If they have to move away from island communities, we will engage them and encourage them to move from those island communities, which most of the times, are affected when the dam spilt to a higher ground,” he said

“So that, they wouldn’t be affected when the dam is spilled. Mr Chairman, it is going to be an issue of engagement, engaging the fisherfolks in these island communities, so that they rethink where they are staying, especially, for the places that probe to the flooding during the spillage.”



With regards to the state of prisons in the Oti Region, Machator said he would collaborate with the Interior Ministry to transform the prisons into true centres of rehabilitation.