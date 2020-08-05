Regional News

Oti caterers support NPP with PPE

Caterers in the Oti Region have donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the NPP at Dambai

The Krachi East Association of Caterers in the Oti Region has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the New Patriotic Party Executives at Dambai in a short ceremony.

The items included, 54 gallons of liquid soap, 32 Veronica buckets and tissue papers to support the ongoing voter’s registration.



Presenting the items, Madam Victoria Bakano, Chairperson of the Association, said the gesture was their widow's mite to complement the Executive's efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the Region.



She said the Association had always been supportive during crises and believed that with the presentation of these items, it would help in the maintenance of the health protocols in line with government and World Health Organisation directives.

Mr Francis Kofi Okesu, Regional Constituency Secretary of NPP, was inspired about the donation and expressed appreciation to the caterers for demonstrating true love.



He noted that the donation was timely and would be deployed immediately.



Present were, Mr Etse Agbenyo, Constituency Chairman, Mr Fritz Gagbo, acting Constituency Communication officer and Madam Salamatu Alhassan, Constituency Woman Organiser.

