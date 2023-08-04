Oti registers 11,832 Candidates for 2023 BECE Examination

File photo

Source: GNA

A total of 11,832 candidates — 6,385 males and 5,447 females — are expected to write the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Oti Region.

The candidates are from 466 Junior High Schools (JHSs) including; 365 Public JHSs and 101 Private JHSs from the nine district and municipal assemblies in the region.



While the 365 Public JHSs registered 10,242 candidates involving 5,540 males and 4,702 females, the 101 Private JHSs registered 1,590 candidates - 845 males and 745 females for the examination.



There is, however, one candidate with hearing impairment.



The 11,832 BECE registration this year, represents a 1,090 increase compared to the 2022 BECE registration, where 10,742 candidates, made up of 5,872 males and 4,870 females registered.

Mr Maxwell Bodza, the Oti Regional Examination Officer, disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.



He said of the nine Districts/Municipalities in the Region, Nkwanta South Municipal recorded the highest number of 73 Junior High Schools BECE registration, followed by Krachi East Municipal with 63 JHSs, while Guan District was at the bottom with 23 JHSs registration.



The Regional Examination Officer said the examination papers would be housed at 10 depots across the region and that the examination would also be held at 42 exam centres in the region.



Mr Bodza said per the West African Examination Council’s (WACE) timetable, the examination starts on Monday, August 7, 2023, with Religious and Moral Education (RME) paper and ends on Friday, August 11, 2023, with French.