207
Menu
News

Otto Addo resigns from Black Stars coaching job

Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo.jpeg Coach Otto Addo

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach, Otto Addo has stepped down from his role as the leader of the Black Stars technical team with immediate effect.

This decision comes after the Black Stars' elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday, December 2.

Otto Addo before the start of the World Cup hinted that he will step down from his job after the competition regardless of Ghana's performance.

"Me & my family are happy in Germany. I said I would step down after the World Cup even if we're world champions after the tournament. I've resigned from my role as Ghana coach," Otto Addo told the press in his post-match interview.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin