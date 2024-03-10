Otumfour sends delegation to honour Bishop Adonteng Boateng in USA

The event was successful and colourful

The Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II dispatched a special delegation to honor Bishop Adonteng Boateng, Founder of Divine Word International Ministries (DWIM) and Divine Prayer, in Virginia, USA, for his outstanding humanitarian efforts.

The gesture took place during the 67th Independence Day gala in Virginia, organized by the Virginia City National Council of Ghanaians in collaboration with the Ghana Mission New York.



The event was themed "Restoring, Reclaiming, and Rebuilding Akosombo Flood Victims Areas."



Otumfour Osei Tutu II's delegation emphasized the importance of recognizing Ghana's founders for their vision to make the country a shining example in Africa, despite the challenges faced.



He lamented the tragedy of the Akosombo flood and urged Ghanaians to unite and contribute towards the nation's development.



Representing the Asantehene, Twafohene Baffour Opoku Agyeman conveyed gratitude to Bishop Adonteng Boateng for his exemplary service.

In response, Bishop Adonteng Boateng expressed his appreciation for the honour, highlighting his dedication to humanity.



He thanked Otumfour and the Ghanaian community in Virginia for the recognition.







