4
Menu
News

Otumfuo, King Charles III to collaborate to reclaim lands destroyed by galamsey

Otumfuo And King Charles .png Otumfuo and King Charles III

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says he will be collaborating with King Charles III of the United Kingdom to reclaim lands that have been destroyed by illegal mining activities in Ghana.

The Asantehene disclosed this at the launch of the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day held in Kumasi today, Wednesday, 17 May 2023.

He said he had a discussion with King Charles III when he attended his coronation in London about land reclamation in Ghana.

During the private discussion, Otumfuo said, King Charles III accepted to collaborate with him to reclaim lands destroyed by galamsey activities in the country.

Otumfuo said his technical team together with King Charles' team will meet to formulate a policy to embark on the land reclamation.

“When I attended the coronation of King Charles III whose number one legacy is perhaps his commitment to afforestation, reforestation and the fight against climate change, interestingly, my discussions with him were on land reclamation in Ghana and we had some private discussions and he has accepted to collaborate with me for us to do that,” the Asantehene said that.

He added “he [King Charles III] has directed his technical team to meet mine so we can direct a policy to meet for that to help Ghana reclaim some of our land that has been destroyed by galamsey”.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Related Articles: