Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation donates 4,800 science textbooks to twenty (20) deprived Basic Schools

Basic school pupils showing the textbooks they received

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has donated 4,800 NaCCA Approved Science Textbooks and Workbooks to twenty (20) deprived Basic Schools in the Asante Akyem South District of Ashanti Region.

The books which were distributed on Tuesday February 14, 2023 is estimated to have cost the foundation GH¢200,000.



The Head of Stakeholder Relations for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Kwabena Owusu Ababio during the presentation said the beneficiary Basic schools were selected from the District through the foundation’s consultation with the Ashanti Regional Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES).



Ababio disclosed that, the 20 basic schools were drawn from five circuit areas.



"The five(5) circuits, namely; Komeso, Odubi, Banso and Dwenedwenese had villages such as Apagya, Asempanaye, Kwakukrom, Danyameso, Obrokro, Amanfrom, Amoakrom, Tokwai Asuboi and others benefitting from the donation", he stated.



He explained that, the gesture was one of the many interventions by the foundation in over eight regions across the country.



"This is the second phase of donation of Prof Quarm’s NaCCA approved Science Textbooks and Workbooks to deprived Basic schools in Ashanti region in the last six (6) months. In August 2022, the Foundation made a similar donation to deprived schools in Akrofrom District of Ashanti Region, which is in line with its goal of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) interest from the basic level of education in Ghana", he explained.

The District Education Director for Asante Akyem South, Elizabeth Davis who received the books on behalf of the schools commended the foundation for the gesture.



She emphasized that, the books will enhance teaching and learning in the district.



She pledged the directorates commitment to ensuring that the teachers will look over the books well to serve the schools for a long period of time.







