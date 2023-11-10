Otumfuo appeals to households in Ashanti Region to donate GH¢200 a month to ‘heal Komfo Anokye’

The Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has appealed to various households in the Ashanti Region to donate GH¢200 a month towards the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The project dubbed ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ is being spearheaded by the King to mobilize $10 million to renovate the 70-year-old facility.



In the King’s address at the official launch of the Asantehene’s fundraising campaign in aid of the comprehensive renovation of KATH Old Blocks as part of the legacy projects to mark the 25th anniversary of the King’s enstoolment, His Royal Majesty bemoaned the sorry state of the Teaching Hospital.



He implored all residents in the region to make it a sole commitment to assist the renovation drive of the facility by donating cash sums periodically.



“I am appealing to my subjects and residents in the region, that if every household donates at least GH¢200 a month towards this project, we will be able to successfully renovate the hospital. Komfo Anokye whom the hospital was named after never got ill, so why should we watch on for the hospital that has healed many be deemed as sick, needing healing?".



“When our health deteriorates, this is where we will all be brought to. It is our duty to heal Komfo Anokye. I have built my Kingdom collectively with foreigners, so I ask all, to come and assist me to heal Komfo Anokye", he said.

Otumfuo further implored the high-profile Members of Parliament (MPs) led by the Ashanti caucus present at the event to make a personal endeavor in leading the charge of the mobilization of funds from their constituents towards the hospital’s renovation.



“Members of Parliament here should pay attention to the Ashanti Region. You are becoming too engulfed with Accra issues. Stop the hypocrisy and pay attention to the Ashanti Region’s development.



Lead the charge and collect the monies from your constituents to support this project. Muntaka, you will take money for me, and so will you all.” Otumfuo noted.



