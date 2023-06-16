Otumfuo appoint 34 men of substance to serve on Millennium Excellence Foundation’s Board

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Source: Isaac Bediako Justice, Contributor

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, life Patron of the Millennium Excellence Foundation has appointed 34 men of substance including, businessmen and women, persons from academia to supervise the day-to-day running of the foundation for the next four to five years.

President of the Foundation Nana Agyemang Prempeh formerly known as Ashim Morton on Sunday 11th June 2023 formally introduced the Board members to the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) during the celebration 4th Akwasidae festival of the year in Manhyia Palace.



The 11 out of the 34 board members who made it to the festival included Ing. Nana Poku Agyemang, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong CEO of special ice mineral water, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi A.K.A Bola Ray, Patricia Poku Diaby, Anis Haffar, Joyce Ababio, Einam Horgli, Mike Dankwa, Kobby Ashmah, and Linda Ampam.



Millennium Excellence Foundation



The Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF) is a non-profit nongovernmental organization legally registered with a vision to recognise and support achievement in sustainable development.

The foundation was founded 23years ago, the concept is that by celebrating and showcasing achievements of individuals and corporate institutions and their impact on society to spur them on and inspire others to do the same.



The mission of the MEF, therefore, is to inspire, identify, celebrate and reward achievers in diverse fields of endeavour; mentor, coach, build resilience, support stakeholder initiatives, train, build capacity and develop infrastructure and serve deprived communities, vulnerable groups and people living with disability, women and youth.



Attached is the full list of board member of Millennium Exellence Foundation



